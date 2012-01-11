Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) said on Wednesday it is selling Morgan Keegan to Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) for $930 million in stock, concluding a drawn-out auction of the brokerage firm.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based regional bank will also receive a $250 million dividend before the closing, which is expected to come in the first quarter of this year pending regulatory approval.

The acquisition adds about 1,200 advisers to St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James' U.S. brokerage force of about 5,400. With about 6,000 brokers, Raymond James would become one of the larger U.S. firms but still trail the largest brokerages such as Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.

The firm will need to keep these new advisers and their clients to make the deal a success, said JMP Securities brokerage analyst David Trone. "The swing factor will be broker retention," he said.

Regions has been trying to sell Morgan Keegan since the summer in a move that could help it repay $3.5 billion it owes the U.S. government in bailout aid. The auction of Morgan Keegan, based in Memphis, Tennessee, has seen a series of twists and turns, as both rivals and private equity firms jockeyed for the business.

Trone estimates RJF paid 1.3 times book value for Morgan Keegan, excluding the dividend, and roughly 1 times revenue, which is "reasonable."

Jim Parrish, the former president of Morgan Keegan's private client group who left the firm last year, said the agreement was "one of two good possibilities," referring to another brokerage firm bidder, Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N). Brokers will be closely watching which branch managers are retained after the merger, he said.

"If their person (branch manager) survives, that goes a long way toward keeping those people (advisers)," Parrish said. "If they don't, it impacts their situation."

Alan Reed, financial services recruiter and vice president of Michael King Associates in New York, said there is likely to be a lot of duplication in back-office operations between the two firms. "There's a feeling that a lot of people in Memphis are going to lose their jobs," he said.

Memphis will be the headquarters of Raymond James' fixed income and public finance businesses, and Raymond James will continue to operate a regional support center in Memphis, according to a news release.

SALE ADDS TO REGIONS' CAPITAL; TO POST CHARGE

Regions said the transaction purchase price is subject to the closing tangible equity of Morgan Keegan and the retention of Morgan Keegan employees in the immediate post-closing period.

Regions will indemnify Raymond James for all litigation matters before the merger.

Morgan Asset Management and Regions Morgan Keegan Trust are not included in the sale and will stay part of Regions' wealth management group.

As part of the sale, Regions said it expects to record an impairment charge between $575 million and $745 million in the fourth quarter. The bank said it expects to record a net loss available to common shareholders in the period of between $432 million to $633 million.

The sale will add to the bank's Tier 1 Common capital base at a time that the largest U.S. banks, including Regions, are undergoing stress tests by the Federal Reserve.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Additional reporting by Joe Giannone and Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)