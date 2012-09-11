Morgan Stanley (MS.N) expects to take a third-quarter charge related to integrating its Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage joint venture with Citigroup (C.N), Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on Tuesday.

The charge will be "well less" than $300 million in annual expense savings Morgan Stanley expects to gain over the long term from its cost cutting efforts, Porat said.

The charge reflects costs for consolidating branches and training locations for the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business, cutting management jobs and the declining value of old software, Porat said.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup announced on Tuesday that they had set a price tag for the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint venture, valuing the business at $13.5 billion.

The agreement allows Morgan Stanley to move ahead with plans to buy another 14 percent stake for $1.89 billion in the near term. The deal will improve the bank's return-on-equity, Porat said, because Morgan Stanley has been carrying capital against the whole operation without getting an equivalent amount of its earnings.

"I view this as dead weight capital," said Porat.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gary Hill)