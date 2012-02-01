Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
JAKARTA Indonesia's stock exchange has suspended trading on local firm PT Tiga Pilar Sekuritas pending approval of its plan to transfer its brokerage seat to Morgan Stanley M.S, a senior official at the exchange said on Wednesday.
"We have suspended the trading activities of Tiga Pilar today as we will process their transfer to a third party, which is Morgan Stanley," said Uriep Budi Prasetyo, director of compliance and supervision at the exchange, told Reuters.
Morgan Stanley is finalizing a deal to buy a brokerage seat in Indonesia from PT Tiga Pilar Sekuritas to enable it to tap growing financial markets in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Matthew Bigg)
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.