The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) needs to further restructure its fixed-income, commodity and currency (FICC) business to generate return on equity of more than 10 percent, brokerage J.P. Morgan Cazenove said.

The bank has been shrinking the business to ward off threats from new capital rules, a reduction in risk-taking by clients and changes to the way derivatives are traded.

Revenue from FICC fell 12.3 percent to $1 billion in the latest quarter. In contrast, revenue from wealth management rose 5 percent to $3.72 billion.

Analyst Kian Abouhossein said Morgan Stanley's FICC division does not have the scale to generate adequate return on equity and downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight."

"Every dollar of freed up capital is more valuable to shareholders than being tied up in the low returns fixed income business." Abouhossein said in a note to clients.

Morgan Stanley has been reshaping its business after coming close to failing during the financial crisis.

The investment bank has been increasingly relying on its retail brokerage and investment management businesses, which tend to generate more stable earnings and are less likely to unravel during market calamities.

Morgan Stanley's shares were down less than 1 percent at $34.76 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had gained about 11 percent this year.

