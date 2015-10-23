HOUSTON Motiva Enterprises LLC [MOTIV.UL] aims to focus on directly marketing output from its own refineries starting in January as the joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) becomes the latest to rev up its own refined products trading desk, the executive leading the effort said.

"When we start up, we're going to focus on supply, adding value to our current business" Todd Fredin, Motiva's vice president of supply, logistics and trading, told the Reuters Commodities Summit.

"It's an advantage to have an underlying physical system when you want to be in the trading world," he said.

That system includes three refineries: the nation's largest in Port Arthur, Texas that can process more than 600,000 barrels per day; and two more in Louisiana on track to operate as a single 500,000 bpd plant by late 2016. Motiva also has 35 terminals in 26 states, spread largely along the Texas-to-New Jersey Colonial Pipeline system.

Co-parent Shell now trades gasoline, diesel and other oil products on Motiva's behalf as well as its own on a contract that runs out in December. Shell also trades crude for both companies and will keep doing so as that contract lasts longer.

The current setup allows Shell to use product volumes of both companies. Motiva wanted more direct, real-time feedback from the market through its own trading, Fredin said.

Some other refiners that once largely outsourced trading also have brought it in-house.

"Anytime you have it done by another service provider, it can’t be as tightly integrated," he said. "They have a much bigger field they need to work in than just worrying about, in our example, Motiva's interest."

Motiva has hired about 40 people, mostly analysts, schedulers and others as well as six traders from within Motiva as well as its parent companies and others, he said.

The new desk will come as global diesel demand has softened, particularly in Asia, while U.S. gasoline demand is up as low oil prices translated into cheap fuel.

Fredin said he expects "big growth" in gasoline component trade, such as alkylate and reformate, key ingredients for high-octane gasoline. Octane demand is rising as automakers build more higher performance vehicles to meet stronger future fuel economy standards.

"It’s the good side of the demand for gasoline," he said.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays, Terry Wade, Anna Driver and Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)