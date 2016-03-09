Cosby says he will not testify at his sexual assault trial
NEW YORK Comedian Bill Cosby does not plan to testify in his defense at his sexual assault trial in June, he said on Tuesday in his first extended public comments in two years.
The U.S. Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Austin on Oct. 23, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) chairman Bobby Epstein said on Wednesday in an announcement that ended months of uncertainty about whether the race would happen.
Epstein also said that American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, a 10-times Grammy winner, would perform at the circuit after race qualifying on the Saturday in what should prove a significant boost for ticket sales.
"We are so happy to confirm F1’s return to COTA as well as Taylor Swift’s headline performance," Epstein said in a statement.
The race had been listed on the official calendar with an asterisk marking it as subject to agreement with commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone due to uncertainty over the extent of state funding.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)
LOS ANGELES Pop star Katy Perry will join reality singing competition "American Idol" on ABC, the network said on Tuesday, adding a big name with legions of young fans for its revival of the show.