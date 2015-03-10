Virgin Racing team driver Jaime Alguersuari of Spain drives his car during the Round Four of the Formula E championship in Buenos Aires, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LONDON John Malone's Liberty Global and Discovery Communications, who have been linked in the past with Formula One, have become shareholders in the new Formula E electric series.

Formula E said in a statement that the two companies had secured minority investments.

No figures were given but the Hollywood Reporter indicated the combined investment was approximately $55 million for a one third stake.

"It is a significant step forward for Formula E to receive the backing of two major global media companies when we are barely halfway through our first season," said Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag.

"The experience and knowhow they bring will provide a significant boost to Formula E."

Reports last year suggested Liberty Global and Discovery Communications were interested in buying a combined 49 percent stake in Formula One from rights holders CVC and Lehman Brothers.

Formula E is holding its fifth round of the season in Miami this weekend.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)