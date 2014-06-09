Force India Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico (L) climbs out from his car after crashing during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

MONTREAL Force India's Sergio Perez and Marussia's Max Chilton were both handed penalties for the next race after triggering crashes at the Canadian Grand Prix, Formula One officials said on Sunday.

Perez will drop five grid spots at the next event, the Austrian Grand Prix on June 22, after the Mexican caused a last lap crash with Brazilian Felipe Massa's Williams when he changed his racing line, sending both cars flying into the safety barriers.

Chilton will be pushed back three positions in Austria for his role in a first lap crash with team mate Jules Bianchi.

Heading into turn four the Briton lost control, hitting Bianchi and sending the Frenchman's car spinning hard into the wall.

It marked the first time in his Grand Prix career (25 starts) that Chilton had failed to finish a race.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Montreal, Editing by Gene Cherry)