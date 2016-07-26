Jim Ratigan, who left his post at Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) as head of Americas mergers and acquisitions earlier this month, has agreed to join U.S. healthcare investment banking boutique Leerink Partners LLC, a Leerink spokesman said on Monday.

Deutsche's investment banking division has suffered a number of prominent departures in recent months, including Anthony Whittemore, who had previously been co-head of Americas M&A alongside Ratigan and left the firm in April to join Barclays Plc (BARC.L) .

In May, Deutsche's North American CEO Jacques Brand left for boutique bank PJT Partners as a partner in its M&A business.

The German bank also lost two of its top healthcare investment bankers, Jason Haas and David Levin, who also left for rival Barclays in March.

Ratigan became Deutsche Bank's co-head of Americas M&A in 2012. He was previously a managing director with the German bank focused on the industrials sector. The Leerink spokesman could not provide Ratigan's new title at the firm.

Ratigan joined Deutsche in 2009 from Merrill Lynch, where he had worked alongside Leerink's now head of investment banking Jim Boylan. Deutsche Bank ranked ninth for announced U.S. M&A for the first six months of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data, up from the number 10 position at the same time last year.

Leerink was not ranked.

In recent years, European banks have struggled to keep pace with American peers as they grapple with post-financial crisis structural overhauls, including cost-cutting and shoring up capital, which their U.S. counterparts have largely completed.

These pressures have been compounded by recent months by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, which has created uncertainty about the future of the continents' financial sector.

