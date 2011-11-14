LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sidney Kimmel Entertainment is set to co-finance and co-produce "Mr. Morgan's Last Love," starring Michael Caine, the company announced Monday.

Adapted from the novel "La Douceur Assassine" by Francoise Dorner, the comedic melodrama is being directed by German writer/director Sandra Nettlebeck ("Mostly Martha"). Nettlebeck wrote the screenplay.

Set in Paris, the film centers on a retired, lonely American widower (Caine) whose chance encounter with a free-spirited, beautiful young French woman brightens his life.

Despite pushing 80, Caine has been busy of late. After appearing in "Inception" and "Cars 2," he has lined up supporting roles in a number of tentpole films such as "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."

The film, which started shooting in Paris earlier this week also stars Clemence Poesy ("127 Hours"); Justin Kirk ("Weeds"); Oscar nominee Jane Alexander ("All the President's Men"); Anne Alvaro ("The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"); and Gillian Anderson ("The X-Files").