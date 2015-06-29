U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
LONDON Index provider MSCI said on Monday that the closure of the Athens stock market and the imposition of capital controls could lead to Greece's relegation from the benchmark emerging equity index and its reclassification as a "standalone" market.
As Greece appears to be headed for default, its government has ordered the closure of the stock market and banks until at least after July 5 when it will hold a referendum on the loan package proposed by its creditors.
Capital controls have also been put in place to prevent a run on banks.
MSCI, which has $1.7 trillion benchmarked to its emerging market index .MSCIEF, said it was analyzing the situation.
"As per the MSCI Market Classification Framework, the introduction of prolonged restrictive measures, which result in a material deterioration in the accessibility of the Greek
equity market, may lead to the reclassification of the MSCI Greece Index to Standalone Market status from Emerging Markets status," MSCI said.
It said any action would be preceded by a consultation with market participants.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Mike Dolan)
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.