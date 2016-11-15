A woman walks past a panel displaying stock indices of Hong Kong, U.S. and China markets, outside a bank in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

U.S. index provider MSCI announced changes to a number of its index funds on Monday, adding 55 securities and removing 34 from its World Index .MIWD00000PUS.

The three largest additions measured by full company market capitalization will be Denmark's Dong Energy (DENERG.CO), the United States' First Data Corporation A and France's Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA).

MSCI also announced changes to its emerging markets index .MSCIEF and added 44 new securities and deleted 3 from its China A index .MICNA0000PUS. The largest Chinese companies added were China Film Corporation A (600977.SS), China Grand Automotive Services A (600297.SS) and Cultural Investment Holdings A (600715.SS).

To its emerging markets index, MSCI added China Huarong Asset Management H (0993.HK), Chinese ADR Weibo Corporation (WB.O), and Brazil's Electrobras ON.

Updates were also announced to MSCI's frontier markets index, including the three largest: Sonatel (Senegal), Pampa Energia ADR (Argentina) (PAM.BA) and Bank Dhofar (Oman) BDOF.OM.

The changes were part of quarterly adjustments MSCI makes to its indexes, which it says are tracked by $9.5 trillion in assets.

The index fund updates will be implemented at market close on Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)