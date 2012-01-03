U.S. municipal bond issuance sank to a 10-year low of $287 billion in 2011, with J.P. Morgan Securities rising to the top of bond underwriters, according to Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday.

J.P. Morgan (JPM.N), which ranked third among muni underwriters in 2010, jumped to the top spot in 2011 with $39.2 billion of debt in 387 deals.

Citigroup (C.N) held onto second place for a second year in a row with $36.6 billion of debt in 333 deals. Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BA.N), 2010's top underwriter, fell to third place with $35.3 billion of debt in 352 deals.

Issuance of long-term munis fell 33.3 percent from 2010's record high $430.5 billion, Thomson Reuters reported. Negotiated issuance totaled $227.6 billion last year and competitively bid deals totaled $59.6 billion. November saw the year's biggest burst of bond issuance at $36.4 billion, contributing to a fourth quarter total of $98.5 billion.

The New York City Transitional Finance Authority was the year's biggest debt issuer, selling $6 billion in 16 deals, followed by the New York Liberty Development Corp with $5.8 billion in seven deals and the state of California at $4.9 billion in six deals, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The largest single, long-term bond issue of $3.7 billion was sold by Illinois in February to fund its pension system. The second largest, $3.3 billion, was sold just last week by the Michigan Finance Authority to pay off the state's loan from the federal Unemployment Trust Fund.

Texas sold the biggest short-term issue: $9.8 billion of tax and revenue anticipation notes in August.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)