NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A simple grip-strength test might someday help doctors identify patients’ risk for potentially disabling conditions later in life, but interventions likely would differ for men and women, a new study suggests.

Using data from the Swedish Adoption/Twin Study of Aging, researchers found gender differences in potential reasons why men and women lose their ability to maintain a firm grip.

A strong grip is helpful for activities of daily living. Carrying grocery bags, lifting cartons of milk or juice, holding securely onto railings – all require a good grip.

Grip strength, which has been shown to be an indicator of overall muscle strength, is often used as a marker of physical functioning and biological vitality, lead author Ola Sternang told Reuters Health.

Chandra Reynolds, a psychologist on Sternang’s team, said grip strength has been associated with falls and can be predictive of risk for dying.

For the men in their study, working at physically intense jobs in young adulthood was associated with a steep decline in grip strength with aging, and so - for unexplained reasons – was being married in late midlife, the study found.

Among women, those who smoked, reported early midlife stress and were diagnosed with dementia suffered the steepest declines in grip strength as they aged, according to the study published in Age and Ageing.

Sternang, a psychologist, is a senior researcher at the Institute of Gerontology at Jonkoping University and at Stockholm University, both in Sweden.

“The thing that surprised me most was the obvious gender difference in the risk-factor pattern during the adult life span,” he said in an email.

Reynolds, a University of California at Riverside psychology professor, noted that the findings in women seemed straightforward compared to the findings in men.

“It seems there are more lifestyle-related factors for women, like smoking and stress,” she told Reuters Health in a telephone interview.

“For men, it was more physical functioning and chronic conditions. That could mean different interventions for men and women,” she said.

But the findings on men were complicated and in some cases counterintuitive, the authors note in their paper. Why, for example, would being married in late midlife predict a steep decline in grip strength?

“For men, it’s just a more complex story,” Reynolds said. “The men’s data need more unpacking.”

For Amy Yorke, a physical therapist and professor at the University of Michigan-Flint who wasn’t involved in the study, the findings brought to mind her grandfather, a farmer who suffered from arthritis in his shoulders and his hands in his later years as a result of overusing them as a younger man.

“What we experience early in our life does have an impact in how we perform later in life,” she told Reuters Health in a telephone interview. “Men that tend to have more labor-intensive jobs tend to have less grip strength later in life.”

Sternang and Reynolds and their colleagues measured grip strength over 22 years in 849 participants who were 50 to 88 years old at the start. They found that women’s grip strength began declining steeply on average at age 67, while men’s significant decline began at age 72.

Prior research has shown that grip-strength tends to peak on average between the ages of 30 and 40 and then decrease over time in both men and women. But, the authors say, men’s grip strength decreases faster with age than women’s, and the gender gap narrows slightly.

“There’s no pill that’s going to change the fact that we’re going to get weaker as we get older,” Yorke said. “The only thing we can do is to be more active.”

But not too active, not in a repetitive way that can cause problems, researchers warn.

“Although we think about physical activity as being important to physical health, and it is,” Reynolds said, “we also have to think about strenuous physical activity as not always contributing to health in positive ways.”

Yorke would like to see grip strength measurements taken at the same time as height, weight and blood pressure during physical exams.

“It’s a very easy measure,” she said. “Just like they track my height and weight, there should be a conversation about how strong you are.”

SOURCE: bit.ly/1ve9l97 Age and Ageing, online November 1, 2014.