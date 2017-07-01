FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Adele cancels remainder of world tour with damaged vocal cords
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Volatility expected on GST rollout
Markets Weekahead
Volatility expected on GST rollout
Huge crowds flock to world's largest LGBT festival in Madrid
World
Huge crowds flock to world's largest LGBT festival in Madrid
Spanish Civil War victim's 91-year-old daughter finally buries her father
Editor's picks
Spanish Civil War victim's 91-year-old daughter finally buries her father
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hollywood News
July 1, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 2 days ago

Adele cancels remainder of world tour with damaged vocal cords

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Adele sings "Hello" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 12, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Adele has canceled the last two sell-out shows of her world tour due to take place at London's Wembley Stadium this weekend after damaging her vocal cords.

Adele, 29, said she went to see a throat doctor on Friday night, who advised her not to perform.

She had already performed two nights to crowds at Wembley, but said that she had been struggling vocally.

"To say I'm heartbroken would be an understatement," Adele, said on her Twitter page.

One of the biggest selling artists in the world, she said she was so desperate perform that she had even considered miming at the shows.

"I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you," she said. "It wouldn't be the real me up there."

Adele said refunds would be available if the shows could not be rescheduled.

The Grammy-award singer has previously had to cancel concerts due to problems with her throat following vocal cord surgery in 2011.

(Story corrects headline to say damaged vocal cords.)

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.