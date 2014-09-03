LOS ANGELES Pop singer Ariana Grande landed her second chart-topping album on Wednesday as her latest record debuted atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

"My Everything," the second album from 21-year-old Grande, sold 169,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The record was released in conjunction with the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, where Grande performed her song "Break Free" to kick off the televised event.

Country music singer Brad Paisley's "Moonshine in the Trunk" debuted at No. 2 this week with sales of 53,000, while R&B artist Kem entered the chart at No. 3 with "Promise to Love" selling 52,000 copies.

Last week's No. 1 album, rapper Wiz Khalifa's "Blacc Hollywood," dropped to No. 6 this week.

The only other new entry in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart is rock group Avenged Sevenfold's "Waking the Fallen" at No. 10. The album was first released in 2003 and was re-issued last week.

For the week ending Aug. 31, total album sales clocked in at 4.2 million units, down 15 percent from the comparable week in 2013, while year-to-date sales totaled 158.7 million units, down 15 percent from the same point last year, Billboard said.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jonathan Oatis)