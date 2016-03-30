Palestinian film festival opens in Gaza
GAZA The Gaza Strip's film festival opened on Friday with artists and audience walking along a red carpet laid on a floor built from the rubble of homes destroyed in wars with Israel.
The English Romantic poet William Blake is being celebrated in modern style through hip-hop, rapping and beatboxing.
The rapper and beatboxer, Testament, has combined the poetry of Blake with his love of UK hip-hop in the show "Blake Remixed".
Whilst the hip-hop artist is now performing Blake's work he recalls that he wasn't a fan of the writer's poetry at school.
Testament has also noticed the show has drawn in audiences from a wide age range, with people young and old sending him letters praising the project.
Testament worked on the show with a renowned "scratcher", DJ Woody, who uses groundbreaking mixing techniques.
"Blake Remixed" has been performed at well-known venues including the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds and continues to be shown at theaters across the UK.
NEW YORK Actress Melissa McCarthy took her impersonation of Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, to the streets of New York City on Friday, rolling through midtown traffic on a motorized lectern in an apparent shoot for "Saturday Night Live."