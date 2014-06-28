Springsteen recounts struggle to live outside bliss of rock songs
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
LOS ANGELES U.S. soul singer and songwriter Bobby Womack has died, his publicist said on Friday. He was 70.
Womack, who rose within the gospel music community in the 1950s, became a key figure in the R&B genre, and is best known for hits including "Lookin' For A Love," "That's The Way I Feel About 'Cha," and "Woman's Gotta Have It."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Ken Wills)
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
"Roseanne," the hit 1990s television comedy about a working-class American family, could be on its way back, Hollywood trade publications reported on Friday, marking the latest in a trend for revivals of 20-year-old shows.