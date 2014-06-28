Bobby Womack performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2009 induction ceremonies in Cleveland, Ohio April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

LOS ANGELES U.S. soul singer and songwriter Bobby Womack has died, his publicist said on Friday. He was 70.

Womack, who rose within the gospel music community in the 1950s, became a key figure in the R&B genre, and is best known for hits including "Lookin' For A Love," "That's The Way I Feel About 'Cha," and "Woman's Gotta Have It."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Ken Wills)