New albums from rockers Bon Jovi and R&B singer Alicia Keys took the two top spots on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, while the soundtrack for kids movie "Trolls" moved in to third place.

Bon Jovi's "This House Is Not For Sale" sold 129,000 units to give the New Jersey band its sixth No. 1 album, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Keys, whose career is enjoying a boost thanks to her appearances as a judge on the television show "The Voice," saw her studio album "Here" reach second place with sales of 50,000 units.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The soundtrack from the animated movie "Trolls" rose from 39th on the Billboard 200 last week to No. 3, with some 46,000 units sold in the week. It features contributions from Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Anna Kendrick.

Movie soundtracks for "Suicide Squad" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" also have made the top 10 of the Billboard 200 this year.

On the digital songs chart, which measures online singles sales, Rae Sremmurd's September release "Black Beatles" took the top spot, rising 16 places from last week due largely to the viral success of the "mannequin challenge" fad in which the hip-hop duo's music often as a backdrop.

People taking the challenge pose frozen in action while a music video is recorded, and post the video on social media. Those taking part have ranged from Adele and Beyonce to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

