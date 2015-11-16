Latin singer Prince Royce gears up for his summer tour
NEW YORK Latin pop star Prince Royce will tour 21 U.S. cities this summer to showcase his new music, which he says has a bit of a new twist.
LOS ANGELES Country singers Chris Stapleton and Eric Church kept pop singer Ellie Goulding from the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.
Stapleton's "Traveller" spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 with 124,000 album units sold in the week ending Nov. 12, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
Church's "Mr. Misunderstood" climbed one spot to No. 2 with 65,000 units sold. Both Stapleton and Church saw boosts in sales following their appearances and wins at the Country Music Awards earlier this month.
At No. 3 was British singer Goulding's latest album, "Delirium," which sold 61,000 units.
Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart included country singer Tim McGraw's "Damn Country Music" at No. 5, while a re-issue of the Beatles' 2000 compilation album "1," featuring all of the British band's chart-topping hits, made its debut at No. 6. Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles' "What's Inside: Songs from Wait" entered the chart at No. 10.
The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).
On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online download sales, Adele's ballad "Hello" held onto the top spot for a third week with 480,000 downloads.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK Latin pop star Prince Royce will tour 21 U.S. cities this summer to showcase his new music, which he says has a bit of a new twist.
LOS ANGELES Former "Dance Moms" reality television star Abby Lee Miller was sentenced on Tuesday to a year and a day in prison by a federal judge in Pittsburgh for bankruptcy fraud and concealing money earned abroad.