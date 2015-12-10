WASHINGTON - After an 18-month tour with The National, frontman Matt Berninger is now performing with band El Vy, a collaboration with musician and producer Brent Knopf.

Berninger says El Vy offers a different style to what he is known for and is not a replacement for The National, who shot to fame with 2005 album "Alligator".

"The chemistry of the way Brent writes music is very different than the guys in The National," Berninger said.

Longtime friends Berninger and Knopf have been working on an album "Return to the Moon" over five years, with Knopf writing music and sending it Berninger's way to write the lyrics.

El Vy has been playing sold out shows in the U.S. and internationally and will finish their tour on Dec. 13 in Dublin.