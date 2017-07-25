FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wagner-loving Merkel has night at opera with husband
July 25, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 16 hours ago

Wagner-loving Merkel has night at opera with husband

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R), her husband Joachim Sauer (L) and Bayreuth's Lord Mayor Brigitte Merk-Erbe arrive at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany July 25, 2017.Michaela Rehle

BAYREUTH, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel walked the red carpet before the country's press on Tuesday as she attended the annual Bayreuth Wagner opera festival with her husband.

Slideshow (13 Images)

The pair attended the opening day of the month-long festival, which was founded by Wagner in 1876. The event has been a fixture on the couple's social calendar in recent years.

Both Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, who generally stays out of the spotlight, are known to be big fans of the 19th century German composer's work.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London

