Wagner-loving Merkel has night at opera with husband

BAYREUTH, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel walked the red carpet before the country's press on Tuesday as she attended the annual Bayreuth Wagner opera festival with her husband.

The pair attended the opening day of the month-long festival, which was founded by Wagner in 1876. The event has been a fixture on the couple's social calendar in recent years.

Both Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, who generally stays out of the spotlight, are known to be big fans of the 19th century German composer's work.