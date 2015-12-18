(L-R) keyboardist Robert Lamm, saxophone player Walter Parazaider, trumpeter Lee Loughnane and bassist Jason Scheff of rock band Chicago perform at the Greek theatre in Los Angeles, California August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musician Steve Miller performs after accepting his ASCAP Golden Note Award during the 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California, April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES) - RTR1ZB7L

Rock guitarist Slash (L) and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform at the MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert in Hollywood, California May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Bass player Roger Glover (L) of rock band Deep Purple performs during the 12th Mawazine World Rhythms international music festival in Rabat May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

NEW YORK California rap group N.W.A., British metal band Deep Purple and rock-pop group Chicago are among the musicians chosen to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, organizers announced on Thursday.

Singer Steve Miller, who crosses multiple genres from blues to pop, and 1970s rock band Cheap Trick will round out the five 2016 inductees, which were chosen by fans and more than 800 voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Cleveland, Ohio-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording.

Pop singer Janet Jackson, English progressive rock band Yes and Britain's The Smiths were among those on the short list but who failed to make the cut this time.

N.W.A., formed by five rappers including Dr Dre and Eazy-E in the troubled Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, revolutionized the music scene in the mid 1980s with lyrics drawn from the violence, crime and anti-police sentiments that the rappers themselves experienced growing up.

They went on to sell more than 100 million albums and their story was chronicled in this summer's hit movie "Straight Outta Compton," which has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award.

Deep Purple, formed in England in 1968, are regarded as heavy metal pioneers thanks to their ear-splitting live shows, ground-breaking albums and flagship track "Smoke On The Water."

Cheap Trick "display a musical consistency over almost 40 years," Hall of Fame organizers said in a statement, while Miller, 72, has moved from blues to pop and back again, producing classic hits like "Fly Like an Eagle" and "Take the Money and Run."

Chicago, who broke onto the music scene in the late 1960s, fused jazz and rock to produce hits like "25 or 6 to 4" and the romantic ballad "If You Leave Me Now."

The 2016 induction ceremony will be held in New York on April 8, and broadcast later in the year on cable channel HBO.

