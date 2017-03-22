LOS ANGELES Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.

Speaking at the launch of his latest music video for his song "Swalla," Derulo, 27, said he wanted to find on-screen roles that appealed to him and "build a team" to bring the projects to life.

"Me going out on auditions and stuff like that, I don't think that's my kind of fit," Derulo told Reuters TV.

"The role has to be perfect for me, the storyline has to be perfect for what I'm trying to portray first and maybe it's not the lead first, maybe it is the lead first, it just really depends on what story I choose."

Derulo has dabbled in television with small roles in hip hop saga "Empire" and the reboot of buddy-cop action series "Lethal Weapon."

"Swalla," featuring rappers Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, is the first single from Derulo's upcoming untitled fifth studio album, expected later this year.

The "Swalla" music video features dancers on vibrant sets, and has registered more than 6 million views on YouTube since its Friday release.

"My videos allow my music to be visual and people are really drawn to my videos and I've got a lot of views because of YouTube," Derulo said.

(Reporting by Simon Thompson for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy)