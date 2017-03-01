FILE PHOTO -- Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga will step in for Beyonce at this year's Coachella music festival after the R&B singer, who is pregnant with twins, dropped out of her headlining slot due to doctor's orders.

Gaga, 30, made the announcement late Tuesday on her social media pages with an image of the three-day lineup at the festival, her name at the top of the second day's schedule, accompanied by the caption, "Let's party in the desert!"

Beyonce, 35, was due to headline the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in the Southern California desert on April 15 and April 22. She pulled out last week, saying in a statement that she was "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months."

Gaga's Coachella headlining slot follows her performance at February's Super Bowl, where she sang, danced and soared over the stage suspended on cables, delivering a flawless choreographed medley of her hits that include "Poker Face" and "Born This Way."

The singer is also due to kick off her world tour in support of her latest album "Joanne" in August.

Coachella is the first major U.S. festival of the summer live music scene and hosts two consecutive weekends of the same line-up.

Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z, who have a five year-old daughter Blue Ivy, have not said when the twins are due. The singer said she'll headline Coachella next year.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by David Gregorio)