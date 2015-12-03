The Eagles sue Hotel California
The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name "Hotel California," arguably the band's most famous song, without permission.
LONDON - Pop star Madonna performed to thousands of fans in London on Tuesday night on the first of two nights of her “Rebel Heart” tour in the British capital.
The 57-year old sang a mix of chart-toppers from her 30-year long career as well as new songs from her "Rebel Heart" album. She also played the electric guitar on a rock-inspired remix of her 1983 hit "Burning Up".
Madonna performed alongside a troupe of dancers, dressed in a range of provocative and traditional outfits.
"Rebel Heart" is the pop star's first album since 2012's "MDNA". She kicked off her international tour in Montreal in September.
Hulu LLC said on Wednesday it has launched its live TV streaming service, putting itself in the center of a growing and competitive market as viewers increasingly watch TV through the internet rather than on cable and satellite television.