Performer Matt Goss arrives for the Universal Pictures movie premiere of 'Jason Bourne' at Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/LE Baskow/Files

LONDON Singer-songwriter Matt Goss says he and his twin brother Luke will make sure their Bros reunion tour wows fans of the British 1980s pop band when they come to Britain next August.

The brothers announced in October they were reuniting to play at London's O2 Arena on Aug. 19 -- some 28 years after performing at Wembley Arena to an audience of 77,000. They have since added further dates around Britain.

Known for songs such as "When Will I Be Famous?" and "I Owe You Nothing", the band formed in 1986 with bassist Craig Logan. Logan left after three years and the twins stopped playing together in 1992.

"We had a civilized conversation about the process of becoming a unified force again and just putting on a show that we knew would blow people's minds," Goss, who lives in the United States but is back in Britain for a solo Christmas tour, told Reuters.

"We really want to put on the best show we can ... We're genuinely excited about being on stage again together ... Obviously if we're going to come back, we want to make sure that it's ... just something where people go 'Wow'."

Goss, 48, went on to carve out a solo career and has recently been performing at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

"I love being in the States and I love that I've made some new fans in America and been able to connect with a new audience," he said.

His Christmas tour will include covers and festive numbers alongside his own songs.

"There's definitely going to be some Christmas stuff - but it's very smoky, easy, kind of almost like a New York jazz kind-of feel."

(Reporting By Jane Witherspoon; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)