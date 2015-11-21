'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No.1 with $145 million
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
LONDON British pianist-songwriter Benjamin Clementine was named the overall winner on Friday of Britain's Mercury Prize for popular music for his debut album "At Least for Now".
Clementine, who was raised in London but lives in Paris, collected a trophy and a 25,000-pound ($38,000) award, the Mercury Prize said in a press release.
His album was selected from a shortlist of 12 albums produced during the past year by artists from Britain or Ireland.
LONDON Ridley Scott, the English director of three of the sci-fi horror "Alien" films, says he is heading into a wider universe with the latest in the series: "Alien:Covenant."