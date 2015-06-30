LONDON Grammy Award winning R&B singer Miguel brings his hometown of Los Angeles to the forefront in his third studio album "Wildheart".

The singer-songwriter, born Miguel Jontel Pimentel, released the album on Monday, following up on his 2012 critically acclaimed and Grammy nominated "Kaleidoscope Dream".

That album featured hit single "Adorn", which won a Grammy Award for "Best R&B Song".

"This album is rooted in Los Angeles because LA is the perfect physical representation of the dynamic in any journey of a 'Wildheart'," he told Reuters in a recent interview in London. "Los Angeles is just riddled with hope and desperation."

The album's first single is "Coffee", a song Miguel said was "sonically reminiscent" of "Kaleidoscope Dream".

"This album is aggression, this album is Los Angeles, it's sex, it's psychedelia, it's lust, it's loneliness, it's attitude, it's vice, it's love. It's my life," he said.

"It's the way I see the world and it's the perfect snapshot of where I am as a man, as a human being."

Miguel's debut album "All I want is You" was released in 2010.

(Reporting by Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Crispian Balmer)