DUBLIN Sinead O'Connor is safe and receiving medical treatment, Irish media reported on Monday, after a message about her taking an overdose was posted on the Irish singer's Facebook page.

O'Connor, who topped the charts around the world 25 years ago with a cover of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U", posted the message on her officially verified Facebook account while she said she was in a hotel in Ireland under another name.

"I have taken an overdose. There is no other way to get respect," the post read.

"If I wasn't posting this, my kids and family wouldn't even find out. I'm such a rotten horrible mother and Person, that I've been alone. Howling crying for weeks. I'm invisible. I don't matter a shred to anyone."

A spokeswoman for O'Connor said they had no comment to make at the moment. Quoting Irish police, the Irish Examiner newspapers said O'Connor had been located "safe and sound" and is receiving medical assistance.

A spokesman for the Irish police said they cannot comment on individual cases.

O'Connor, who once famously tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II on the "Saturday Night Live" television show, declaring "Fight the real enemy!", canceled her most recent tour in July due to illness.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Michael Roddy and Tom Heneghan)