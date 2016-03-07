LONDON - South African singer-songwriter Petite Noir says he hopes to spread positivity with his music as he goes on tour in Europe.

Petite Noir, whose real name is Yannick Ilunga, is playing dates in London, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany and France over the next month performing tracks from his 2015 album "La Vie Est Belle /Life is Beautiful".

"I think my intention is positivity, you know, through music and using music as a weapon or a tool," he told Reuters in an interview. "As a tool to help people spread positivity around and help people be the best they can be."

More of a concept than a specific sound, Petite Noir describes his music - which mixes contemporary electronics with African shuffles - as "Noirwave".

"I guess the definition that we had for it before was a new wave with an African aesthetic," he said.

"First it used to be a new wave because it had to do with the music, like a new wave of music, but now it is like 'a new wave', which means it's a whole movement ... it's a whole wave, with an African aesthetic, we are African, made in Africa."