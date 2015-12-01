SEOUL - South Korean rapper Psy, who catapulted to fame in 2012 with hit song "Gangnam Style", released his latest album on Monday, which includes a song featuring American rapper will.i.am.

"This album is basically based on dance music and includes genre elements such as EDM (electronic dance music), hip hop, funk, medium tempo, and trap, which is popular these days," Psy told a news conference.

"I also tried to draw on all sorts of emotions including joy, anger, sorrow, pleasure, love, hate, and greed."

Psy also spoke about his song "ROCKnROLLBABY", which features will.i.am.

"... His part was recorded in 2013, a long time ago," he said. "At that time, we met a lot and decided to exchange each other's songs."

Psy also said he felt the huge success of “Gangnam Style” had become a burden.

“I would like to politely decline comparing the new album to ‘Gangnam Style’. It's too heavy a burden for me,” he told reporters.

“I hope you listen to ‘Napal Baji’ and ‘Daddy’ as they are," he added referring to his new songs.