Singer Robbie Williams poses for photographs with BBC DJ and presenter, Jo Whiley, at a news conference at the Savoy hotel in central London, Britain November 7, 2016.

LONDON Pop star Robbie Williams said on Monday he would join his former Take That bandmates for a reunion "at some point" but it was unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Williams left the chart-topping five-member boy band, known for hits such as "Relight My Fire" and "Everything Changes", in 1995, embarking on a hugely successful solo career.

The group disbanded in 1996 and reunited a decade later as a foursome and Williams joined them for the 2010 album "Progress". In 2017, the group - now only three-strong - marks 25 years since the release of debut album "Take That & Party".

Take That tours Britain next year and, when asked at a news conference if he could join them as a surprise when they play in Manchester, the city where they formed in 1990, Williams said: "It might happen, who knows, but right now I don't think so."

"Reunion at some point definitely but we just couldn't get our diaries to work in the next 12 months."

The "Let Me Entertain You" and "Angels" singer, who has just released a new album "The Heavy Entertainment Show" has announced a new European tour next year.

Joined by synthpop duo Erasure, the 42-year-old will play 29 shows in 18 countries starting in Britain in June.

"It's (the tour) still work in progress - (country singer) Garth Brooks says that an audience needs seven wows for a show ... I'm currently working on my seven wows," he said.

His upcoming UK shows will take place around the same time as the major Glastonbury music festival in southwest England. Asked about playing there, he said: "If they ask me, I'd do it but I don't think it's going to be happening next year."

Williams, who has a record 17 BRIT awards - Britain's top music awards - under his belt is being presented with another accolade, the BRITs Icon Award, whose previous recipients include Elton John and the late David Bowie. He will put on a one-off show in London later on Monday to celebrate.

"The other two people were absolute legends and absolute icons and now I'm getting it and have mixed feelings," Williams said. "But ... I am honored to be receiving it."

