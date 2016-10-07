LOS ANGELES Elvis Presley's purple sunglasses and a signed Beatles LP are among the musical memorabilia that will go under the hammer at a rock and roll auction in Los Angeles next month.

The Nov. 5 sale, held by Julien's Auctions, will feature a wide range of items from iconic rock and roll figures including Prince, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton and U2.

Auctioneers expect a guitar used by Guns N' Roses rocker Slash to be one of the most sought after items and sell for over its $80,000 estimate.

