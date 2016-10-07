Stirring portraits of communist Albania's women recall different reality
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
LOS ANGELES Elvis Presley's purple sunglasses and a signed Beatles LP are among the musical memorabilia that will go under the hammer at a rock and roll auction in Los Angeles next month.
The Nov. 5 sale, held by Julien's Auctions, will feature a wide range of items from iconic rock and roll figures including Prince, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton and U2.
Auctioneers expect a guitar used by Guns N' Roses rocker Slash to be one of the most sought after items and sell for over its $80,000 estimate.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
BUCHAREST Visitors to Romania who yearn for a taste of communist era kitsch now have an entire museum to enjoy.