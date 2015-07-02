LONDON Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones will put on their first major exhibition looking at their more than 50 years in music at a London gallery next year, showcasing some 500 items including original stage designs, guitars and costumes.

"EXHIBITIONISM" will run from April to September 2016 at the Saatchi Gallery in the British capital, with some of the objects said to be from the band's personal archives and never seen before by the public.

Among the items on display from the legendary rock group which formed in London in 1962 will be costumes, dressing room paraphernalia, instruments, audio tracks as well as unseen video clips, according to organizers.

Original poster and album cover artwork as well as personal diaries will also feature.

A similar kind of exhibition dedicated to British singer David Bowie's career opened in London in 2013 at the Victoria & Albert Museum, drawing huge crowds.

"We've been thinking about it actually for quite a long time, collecting things, thinking 'We better save this because we want people to see it'," lead singer Mick Jagger said.

"It is a kind of look at your career. I think it's an interesting time to do it. We have enough stuff, in fact too much stuff."

"EXHIBITIONISM" is said to have taken three years of planning and will spread over two floors at the gallery.

Tickets go on sale on July 10.

