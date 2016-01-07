LONDON - 2015 was a hit year for the UK music industry. According to figures released by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) trade body on Wednesday, streaming was at a record high while vinyl made a comeback.

"I think we saw 27 billion streams of songs, that was an 82 percent increase on the previous year," BPI Communications Director Gennaro Castaldo said.

"At the same time CDs, although they have been declining in sales over the last few years, that decline seems to be slowing down. And vinyl has its own sort of fairytale story as well."

Vinyl sales rose 64 percent to 2.1 million, with demand at a 21 year high. The retail value of the British music industry rose from 1.03 billion pounds ($1.50 billion) in 2014 to 1.06 billion in 2015.

British artists such as Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, One Direction, Jess Glynne and Coldplay were the industry's main drivers last year. However it was songstress Adele who led the pack, selling 2.5 million copies of her latest album "25" in the UK in just six weeks.