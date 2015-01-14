Taylor Swift performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES There is no knocking Taylor Swift from her perch at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart, where her album "1989" notched its ninth week at No. 1.

"1989" sold 111,000 album copies and 439,000 individual song downloads, bringing her total tally to 155,000 units sold for the week ending Jan. 11, according to figures released Wednesday by Nielsen SoundScan.

It is the album's ninth non-consecutive week at the top of the chart in the 11 weeks since release. In the last week of 2014, "1989" surged ahead of the "Frozen" soundtrack to become the year's biggest seller.

In the revamped Billboard 200 chart guidelines, 10 song sales equal one album unit, and 1,500 album streams equal one album unit. Swift famously opted out of streaming "1989" and the rest of her catalog on popular online platform Spotify.

Only one new entry entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week, hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd with "SremmLife," which came in at No. 5.

British singer Ed Sheeran's "X" climbed one rung to No. 2 with 76,000 units 29 weeks after release, while rapper Nicki Minaj's "The Pinkprint" dropped down to No. 3 with 60,000 units.

On the digital songs chart, which measures song downloads, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk!" sold 340,000 units for the top spot two weeks running. Taylor's "Blank Space" dropped to No. 4 with 176,000 units.

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Grant McCool)