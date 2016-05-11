Pop star Taylor Swift was honored with the first ever ‘Taylor Swift Award’ on Tuesday at the Broadcast Music, Inc.’s Pop Awards 2016.

The BMI organization, a global leader in music rights management, celebrated the songwriters and publishers behind the year's most-performed pop songs at their Pop Awards, and said Swift’s special award was in recognition of her creative and artistic talent.

"I'm really super relieved that BMI decided to give me the Taylor Swift Award. If they decided to give the Taylor Swift Award to someone else I would be kind of bummed about it," Swift quipped when accepting the accolade.

It is only the second time in BMI's 76-year history that the company has presented an award in someone's name. The first was to Michael Jackson in 1990.