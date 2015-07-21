Actor Tyrese Gibson poses backstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 17, 2015. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

LOS ANGELES R&B singer Tyrese earned his first No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Tuesday with the debut of his album "Black Rose."

"Black Rose" marks the sixth solo album for the artist, also an actor known as Tyrese Gibson and a star in the "Fast and Furious" film franchise. "Black Rose" sold 77,000 album units in its first week, including 74,000 full album copies, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending July 16.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Taylor Swift's "1989," the bestselling album of 2014, remained at No. 2 after 37 weeks on the chart. Rapper Meek Mill's "Dreams Worth More than Money" fell to the third spot on the chart after debuting in the No. 1 position.

"Kidz Bop 29," by the Kidz Bop Kids entered the chart in the No. 4 spot. The popular Kidz Bop brand, in which young performers cover mainstream pop hits, has had 22 top 10 albums since its first release in 2001. The 29th installment in the family-friendly series features covers of the Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney song "FourFiveSeconds" and Taylor Swift's "Style."

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "X" came in at No. 5 after 55 weeks on the chart.

Pop band R5’s second full-length album, "Sometime Last Night" debuted in the No. 6 spot. The album sold 31,000 units, making it the band's highest ranking on the chart. The band, made up of Disney star Ross Lynch, his three siblings and one friend, reached No. 24 on the chart with their 2013 album "Louder."

On the Digital Songs chart, which tallies digital single downloads, OMI's summer reggae hit "Cheerleader" remained in the top spot with 172,000 downloads in the past week.

This week's chart was Billboard's first to use Friday through Thursday sales figures. The change follows a music industry-wide switch to Friday record releases earlier this month.

(Reporting by Katherine Davis-Young; Editing by Mary Milliken and Andrew Hay)