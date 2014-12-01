NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay's Chris Martin will perform with U2 Minus 1 in a live World AIDS Day performance on Monday in New York's Time Square, filling in for the group's injured lead singer Bono who is recovering from a cycling accident.

The two rock stars will join the other member of the Irish band, Adam Clayton, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr., to perform U2 songs. Rapper Kanye West and Carrie Underwood will also perform at the concert on World AIDS Day.

"This year is a World Aids Day like no other," Bono, who was hurt in New York last month, said from Dublin in a statement on the group's website.

"Today, 13 million people have access to life-saving treatment, up from 300,000 just over 10 years ago. Americans don't know the role they've played in this fight. Tonight's event is to inform them and thank them," the 54-year-old rocker added.

A report released on Monday showed the evolution of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS has slowed and could be a factor contributing to a turning point in the pandemic that began more than 30 years ago.

United Nations data show that in 2013, 35 million people were living with HIV, 2.1 million people were newly infected with the virus and some 1.5 million people died of AIDS.

Bono, who has lobbied for a variety of causes including debt relief, world poverty and AIDS, was hurt when he tried to avoid another cyclist in New York's Central Park. He sustained injuries to his face, shoulder blade and arm, which required hours of surgery.

Three metal plates and 18 screws were needed to repair the bone in his upper arm, which was shattered in six places. He will have intensive therapy but is expected to make a full recovery.

