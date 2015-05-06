File photo of the Zac Brown band performing during The Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans' Day in Washington, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

LOS ANGELES Country group Zac Brown Band scored a third chart-topping album on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, beating singer Josh Groban to the coveted top spot.

"Jekyll + Hyde," the fourth album by the Atlanta-based band, sold 214,000 albums, 115,000 songs and was streamed online 3.9 million times, totaling 228,000 units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Groban came in at No. 2 with his latest album "Stages," covering songs made famous in musicals such as "The Phantom of The Opera," and "Les Miserables," which sold 180,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The only other new entry to crack the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart this week was country artist Tyler Farr's "Suffer in Peace," at No. 4.

Last week's chart-topper, "Sound & Color," by Alabama Shakes, dropped to No. 7.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online download sales, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again," from the "Furious 7" soundtrack held steady at No. 1 with a further 285,000 digital sales in the past week.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney, G Crosse)