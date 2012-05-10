Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc (MYL.O) raised its full-year profit outlook, saying it expects 2012 to be the best year in the company's history, sending its shares up 4 percent.

Mylan, which reported higher-than-expected earnings last month, now expects an adjusted profit of $2.45 to $2.55 per share, compared with its previous estimate of $2.30 to $2.50. It said all other financial forecasts were unchanged.

The introduction of its version of antidepressant Lexapro and other products helped drive earnings in its latest reported quarter.

"They are essentially telling people what they really will make, which is roughly what we expected," said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal, who had expected 2012 earnings of $2.53 a share.

The company, which has a market value of about $8.8 billion, also said it would buy back up to $500 million of its common stock.

Analysts said the share repurchases come at a good time as Mylan's stock is undervalued.

"We see today's share repurchase decision as an attractive use of cash flow for the company," JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott said.

Mylan shares have fallen about 7 percent since the company reported first-quarter results on April 26. The stock was up 2 percent at $21.10 in Thursday morning trade on the Nasdaq. It touched a high of $21.45 earlier in the session.

Mylan is one of the world's biggest makers of generic drugs, along with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA), Novartis NOVN.VX unit Sandoz and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr, Viraj Nair)