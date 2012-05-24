Yemen cholera cases pass the 100,000 mark: WHO
GENEVA The number of suspected cholera cases in war-torn Yemen has risen to more than 100,000 since an outbreak began on April 27, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
U.S. generic drug maker Mylan Inc settled a patent infringement suit with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co, related to the Japanese drugmaker's bronchitis medicine Brovana.
Mylan said Sunovion has acknowledged that its Brovana infringes two of Mylan's patents that expire on June 22, 2021.
The settlement, terms of which were not disclosed, comes two months after a U.S. federal court had ruled against Mylan and granted one of Sunovion's motions for defense and its request to limit damages related to the patent.
Mylan's unit Dey Pharma had sued Sunovion back in 2007, alleging that its drug Brovana infringes seven of Dey's patents.
Brovana gained U.S. approval in 2006 as a treatment for bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
BRUSSELS The European Union's top court barred Germany's Dextro Energy on Thursday from making claims about the health benefits of glucose contained in its products, which include Dextrose tablets.