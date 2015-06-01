A sign bearing the logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in its Jerusalem oral solid dosage plant (OSD) December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Mylan NV (MYL.O) said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N), which has made an unsolicited offer for the company, violated U.S. anti-trust rules by acquiring a stake.

Teva disclosed a 1.35 percent stake in Mylan last week.

"We consider Teva's stakebuilding as a further indication of its intention to meddle with our business, strategy and mission while remaining unclear as to its actual intentions," Mylan said in a letter addressed to Teva's chief executive, Erez Vigodman.(1.usa.gov/1Q0SxgC)

Mylan did not clarify which anti-trust rule Teva violated.

The two companies were not immediately available for comment.

Mylan said on Monday there was still no clarity whether Teva would make a formal offer, almost six weeks since Teva's offer for about $40 billion.

(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)