Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) has changed the law firm it had tapped for advice on its $40 billion attempt to take over smaller rival Mylan NV (MYL.O) after a court sided with the latter's bid to seek a preliminary injunction against the previous law firm.

Teva is now working with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel in its proposal to acquire Mylan, the Israeli drugmaker said late on Tuesday. It was previously working with another law firm, Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

A U.S. federal court had earlier on Tuesday recommended that a preliminary injunction be issued to disqualify Kirkland from advising Teva because that law firm already had an existing relationship with Mylan.

"Teva will continue to take the steps necessary to deliver the compelling benefits inherent in a combination to both companies’ stockholders and other stakeholders," the company said in the statement, without commenting specifically on Kirkland.

Kirkland stepped aside to avoid potential distractions, according to a person briefed on the matter who was not authorized to discuss the relationship between the law firm and Teva publicly.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, in Pittsburgh, said the relationship between Kirkland and Mylan, which dates back to January 2013, made it impermissible for the law firm to represent Teva as it could harm Mylan's interests.

Mylan, which is headquartered outside Pittsburgh, filed a complaint against Kirkland in May saying the law firm had "wide-ranging access" to its business and its portfolio of current and unlaunched products.

"We strongly disagree with the recommendation made by the Magistrate Judge, and we reject any suggestion that Kirkland & Ellis' representation of Teva in its proposed acquisition of Mylan presents a conflict of interest," Kirkland said in a statement.

The injunction also seeks to prohibit Kirkland from using, relying on or disclosing any information it learned from its representation of Mylan to other clients and requires it to retrieve all work product provided by Kirkland to Teva.

Kirkland said the scope of its legal work for certain Mylan subsidiaries is narrowly limited to discrete Food and Drug Administration administrative law issues, and that it has never represented the parent company.

The law firm said it will file an objection with the U.S. District Court chief judge.

Mylan declined to comment. Sullivan & Cromwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Teva made the unsolicited offer for Mylan in April, in a bid for growth as its lucrative Copaxone drug faces competition from generic alternatives.

(The story corrects paragraphs two and three to show Teva's statement and court's recommendation came on Tuesday, not Monday)

(Additional reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)