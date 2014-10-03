Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
NEW YORK Mylan Inc (MYL.O) saw unusual options activity on Thursday and the stock rallied sharply after rumors of the company being approached for a possible deal, a day before it issued a positive earnings outlook.
Mylan's shares were up 8 percent at $50.28 on Friday in heavy trading. The company raised its third-quarter adjusted profit forecast, citing stronger-than-expected operational performance.
At one point on Thursday, shares were up 13 percent, with market sources citing merger rumors involving the company and Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N).
A spokeswoman for Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and Israel's biggest company, said the company does not comment on market rumors. Mylan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Some bullish bets Thursday on Mylan's call options in the nearest expiration suggest that traders were banking on a positive catalyst for the stock in the very near term, said optionMonster.com lead analyst David Russell.
More than 25,000 Mylan calls traded on Thursday, outnumbering puts by a ratio of 6.8 to 1, according to Trade Alert data.
Bets on Mylan shares touching $50 and others on the shares hitting $47 by Oct. 18 were among the most popular options on the company and traded 5,799 and 3,116 times, respectively, on Thursday, according to Livevol Inc data.
While Mylan is an attractive asset in a consolidating specialty pharmaceutical market, JP Morgan sees the company remaining focused on staying independent, the brokerage said in a note to clients on Friday.
In July, Mylan said it would pay $5.3 billion for Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) branded specialty and generics business in developed markets outside the United States.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.