SINGAPORE India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold an October naphtha cargo to Total at about $42 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the highest premium fetched in seven months by the Indian refiner.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for October 3-5 loading from New Mangalore.

Tight supplies caused by low Indian export volumes and limited fresh European cargoes coming to Asia are forcing traders to pay steep premiums to obtain barrels.

MRPL's current premium is just $3 shy of its record price of $45 a tonne when it sold a March cargo to Unipec in February, also due to a supply crunch because of refinery and port maintenance in India.

Separately, MRPL has sold 25,000 tonnes of gasoline for October 7-9 loading to Vitol at premiums of $3.00 a barrel to 95-octane Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

Vitol has also snapped up the Indian state-owned refiner's 36,000-tonne jet fuel cargo for October 14-16 loading at a discount of 60 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a FOB basis.

BP on the other hand bought 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for October 10-12 loading at premiums of $3.00 a barrel to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

All sales were done through tenders.

