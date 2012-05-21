SINGAPORE Saudi Aramco, the top naphtha supplier to Asia, offered naphtha supplies for lifting in the second half of this year at premiums of $25 to $33 a tonne to its own price formula, making these the highest offers it has ever quoted, traders said on Monday.

Saudi Aramco is offering the following grades: A310 at $33 a metric ton (1.1 ton) premium, followed by A180 at $31 a metric ton premium, Jubail at $29 a metric ton premium and Rabigh/Jeddah naphtha at $25 a metric ton premium.

The premiums are about 25-74 percent higher than what it had fetched for naphtha lifting in second-half of last year.

The offers came a day after ADNOC had asked for record offers.

But buyers were disappointed with the asking price, citing higher supplies ahead amid falling demand due to weak petrochemical margins.

"This is a term contract, so weaker demand ahead has to be factored in. On paper, the naphtha market is already in contango," said a trader.

Contango reflects to prices being in discounts while backwardation refers to prices being in premiums.

Saudi Aramco will end its talks with buyers on Tuesday, cutting down from its usual one-week meeting.

Traders said it could be that the supplier wants to seal the deals before the somber mood deepens.

Cracks, the margins for refining Brent crude into naphtha, extended losses to hover around a 5-1/2 month low at $64.58 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)