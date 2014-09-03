Internet provider Xfinity will become the title sponsor of NASCAR's second-tier series, currently the Nationwide Series, in a 10-year deal that runs through 2024, NASCAR and Comcast Corp said Wednesday.

Xfinity will become only the third title sponsor in series history following the 26-year run of Anheuser-Busch InBev and Nationwide Insurance's seven years.

"We're proud to welcome Xfinity to the NASCAR community as title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the next decade," NASCAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian France said in a statement.

Xfinity is a unit of cable company Comcast. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will start next year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)