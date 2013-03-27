People walk outside the Nasdaq Market site in New York's Times Square, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Nasdaq OMX Group said on Wednesday it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to extend the deadline for firms to apply for compensation relating to Facebook Inc's problematic IPO to April 8 from March 29.

Nasdaq said it extended deadline because the week of March 25 contains both the Passover and Good Friday holidays.

